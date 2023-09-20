JAPEX 2023, a win for Jamaica

ROBIN RUSSELL, president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), has hailed as a “winner for Jamaica” the recently concluded Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX), which was held September 11-13.

“JAPEX 2023 was phenomenal. Buyers are happy, suppliers are happy. There was a lot for buyers to see in new properties and new attractions being opened since our last face-to-face JAPEX in 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic caused us to have virtual events,” Russell said.

“Jamaica is the most popular Caribbean destination right now. We are seeing it in the numbers of guests at our hotels since the start of the year, and we are just concluding a fantastic summer. The participation in JAPEX 2023 confirmed high interest not just from our traditional markets in North America, but new ones. We had delegates from the Czech Republic, Argentina, France, India, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, USA, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Paraguay, Mexico, Uruguay, Peru and, of course, Jamaica. Our local suppliers were able to reconnect with previous partners, and make connections and deals with new wholesalers. All are well pleased,” Russell summed up.

Various participants, including hoteliers and hospitality industry booth holders, have also given highly positive ratings for the show, which sees international industry tour operators and travel agents (‘buyers’), meeting with local hospitality industry representatives – hotels and providers of products and services (‘suppliers’) – to negotiate business contracts, share destination updates, and interact with industry partners.

EXPANDED BUSINESS

Among the over 300 delegates at JAPEX 2023 was the S Hotel Group. Andres Cope, hotel manager, noted that several consolidations in the marketplace have resulted in some “super tour operators” representing several others under one umbrella.

“That’s OK; we were able to concentrate on the key buyers and get business done. We renewed old partnerships and forged new relationships. JAPEX also gave us an opportunity to show off our brand new ‘Club S’, our 90s Street Dance attraction at S Hotel MoBay. The buyers, having experienced it themselves, can now sell it to their customers.”

Half Moon’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Sharon Logan, said, “We had a lot of meaningful appointments. The buyers were genuinely interested in our property and in Jamaica. We formed quite a number of new partnerships with representatives from emerging markets and we’re looking forward to doing business with them.”

Noel Slolely Jr, CEO of Jamaica Tours Ltd, which provided shuttles to the various JAPEX events, welcomed the exposure to new partners. “I am pleased to see the widening of the net of markets for Jamaica beyond the traditional North America to Europe, Latin America, India, etc. This is positive news for Jamaica.”

David Shields, vice-president, sales, Island Routes, said, “We met our traditional partners, began discussions with new ones, and we see great potential for expanded business. We’re in preparation mode in understanding and catering to the new markets, and extremely encouraged by the responses to our new suite of products.”

RANGE OF EXPERIENCES

Merricka Dyer Cunningham, hotel sales manager, Grand Palladium, Lady Hamilton Resort, said “JAPEX was a really good show. The buyers were truly interested. I had excellent interactions, including with potential clients from India, Chile, Argentina and Brazil, Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Our hotel is well known in many countries and while the infrastructure may be similar, Jamaica feels different – the buyers say there is something in the air, when you are in Jamaica you know it.”

For Sandy Haven, Sales Director Heather Roye said the buyers she saw were “impressed with our 33-room hotel, Jamaica’s food, culture and vibe, and Negril‘s famous seven- mile beach and attractions. We signed contracts and already have requests for 2024-2025.”

Sheryl Clarke, sales manager for Sago Palm, Ocho Rios, does a lot of business with booking agents like Expedia and Booking.com, and saw JAPEX as “the perfect venue” to market the 37-room hotel which boasts “traditional turn-down service, complete with chocolates and rave reviews for its expansive range of Jamaican and international menus”.

Marlene Buckredige, director, sales and marketing of downtown Kingston’s newest property the ROK Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, noted that “ global brands in the marketplace, particularly in Kingston, is advantageous to the country. We are a reminder that Jamaica is not just resorts and has the variety and range of experiences today’s traveller is looking for. The ROK embodies the new expression of downtown Kingston, our capital city. We were new to many of the buyers at JAPEX 2023 and interest was very high. Some of them will be visiting us in Kingston very soon”.

For Maurice Bryan of the Courtleigh Hospitality Group – Courtleigh Hotel and Suites, The Jamaica Pegasus in Kingston, and Holiday Inn, Montego Bay – “It was quite refreshing to welcome representatives from old and new markets. Jamaica needs to keep growing. Everyone, tour operators and travel agents, was so enthusiastic, upbeat and positive about destination Jamaica. The outlook for 2023-2024 is very positive”.

FIRST-TIME SUPPLIER

Purveyors at JAPEX 2023 also had thoroughly positive experiences.

Vivian Ugine, director, Oxford Trading Limited, providers of hospitality supplies, including bed linen, towels and disposable items, used the occasion “to connect with old customers and meet and transact business new ones”; for him, “the experience was great!”

Similarly, Stacy-Ann Bennett, area sales manager, DFL Hospitality, providers of back-of-house and front-of-house supplies, said, ”This was our first time participating in JAPEX and we thoroughly enjoyed the networking and interaction with local industry players, many of which we already do business with, and new ones who show good potential for expanded reach in Jamaica.”

Abigail Hugh, customer service agent for another first-time supplier, Kingston-based Caribbean and Latin Travel consultants Ltd, was elated to show off her company’s” “multilingual capacity to both buyers and suppliers, with services spanning those of a traditional travel agency, plus medical services, [and] UK and US visa applications”.

“Wonderful!” is how Joy Clark, director of corporate and government relations, Digicel, summed up JAPEX 2023. A sponsor of the event, Clark said “JAPEX and Digicel are perfect partners. A big part of what we do is serving the hospitality sector. We had the privilege of launching our ‘Vacation SIM’, which helps visitors stay connected without worrying about roaming charges”.

“Everybody wants to show off live and in real time, posting every interaction while on vacation. This product is available on eSIM or SIM card with affordable three-day, seven-day and 28-day packages, and we already have proposals from several tour operators to partner with us.”

Among sponsors of JAPEX 2023 were the Tourism Enhancement Fund, Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Digicel Jamaica, Sandals Resorts, Montego Bay Convention Centre, Jamaica Tours Limited, Anderson Fabrics Inc, Hospiten, Canada Jetlines, DFL Importers & Distributors Ltd (Decasseres Farm Limited), Oxford Trading Jamaica Limited, Guardsman Hospitality, Royalton, and MBJ Airports.

The annual tourism industry marketplace was hosted by the JHTA, in collaboration with the Jamaica Tourist Board.