Judge to decide on bail reinstallment for 'Beachy Stout' murder case co-accused

Presiding judge Chester Stamp is to decide on Monday if he will reinstate bail for Oscar Barnes, the co-defendant in Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald's murder case.

The 33-year-old St Mary tiler, who married his American beloved on Sunday at a private ceremony, had his bail revoked when he turned up on Monday for the start of the trial in the Home Circuit Court.

Barnes' wife was observed crying on Monday when he was remanded.

The defendant has been on bail since last February.

However, his attorney Ernest Davis today made an application for the judge to reconsider his decision to revoke Barnes' bail.

This after the judge discharged two jurors who had insurmountable challenges which would affect their abilities to serve throughout the two-month trial and ordered that a new jury be empanelled on Monday.

This will result in a restart of the trial with the first witness taking the stand anew.

The other five members who were a part of the jury were also released from the case.

Meanwhile, Davis, in his application, submitted that it would be unfair for his client to remain in custody given the new circumstances.

The lawyer also told the judge that his client got married on Sunday and that he has been unable to spend “even a second” with his new wife.

Additionally, Davis argued that the evidence against his client is weak.

The prosecution, however, told the judge that it would rather that Barnes' status remain unchanged.

Barnes is jointly charged with McDonald for the July 2020 murder of the businessman's second wife Tonia Hamilton-McDonald.

Tonia's partially burnt body was found with the throat slashed beside her burnt car along the Sherwood Forest main road.

McDonald is represented by attorneys Earl Hamilton, Courtney Rowe, Christopher Townsend and John Jacobs.

- Tanesha Mundle

