NWC conducting well drilling to help address Corporate Area water issues

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that it is now undertaking work to see if a well located at Montgomery Corner near Cross Roads in St Andrew can be established to help alleviate water problems in the Corporate Area.

With sections of Kingston and St Andrew still being severely affected by drought conditions, the NWC says it has been working assiduously to identify viable water sources to address the shortfall in water supply.

The commission says the new well at Montgomery Corner is one of two being drilled within the Corporate Area.

The other well site is located at the NWC's Hampstead Pumping Station off Mountain View Avenue.

The utility company says the Montgomery Corner source is expected to yield approximately 1 to 1.2 million gallons daily.

The company says it is now undertaking pumping as part of the well drilling and development process to measure volumes and establish a reliable yield.

These testing activities are likely to continue over the next 2-3 weeks, it says.

The NWC notes that an initial pumping exercise was undertaken earlier this week to rid any excess dirt or debris from the well.

Persons may have observed instances of overflow given that the site is situated close to the Marescaux and Piccadilly roadways.

However, the NWC says great care has been put in place to minimise these occurrences.

Upon completion of the well development and testing processes, the NWC says it will carry out the relevant interconnections to the existing water treatment and pipeline infrastructure to facilitate distribution to its customer network.

