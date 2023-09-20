Security issues on highway from May Pen to Williamsfield being addressed - NROCC

The National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC) says safety issues along the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of Highway 2000 are being addressed.

In a media release on Wednesday NROCC said the contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC), is looking at vulnerabilities in the right of way fencing.

It said theft of fencing material is an ongoing challenge on all sections of the highway network and pleaded with persons to refrain from such activities.

It said, in the meantime, it continues to work with the police on this matter and that surveillance exercises along the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the highway have been significantly ramped up, so that any further breaches can be quickly identified and addressed.

NROCC said the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has also been alerted to the incidence of motorists driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

"The JCF has also indicated that they have increased their overall presence on the May Pen to Williamsfield Highway to address other breaches, including speeding on the highway. They have indicated that a number of tickets have already been issued," NROCC said.

One crash has been reported which was due to a heavily ladened vehicle sustaining a blown tire. No injuries were reported.

