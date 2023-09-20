Three nabbed by St Elizabeth police in stolen car

Three persons were today arrested following the recovery of a stolen car by the St Elizabeth police.

They were nabbed during a special operation along the Oxford main road.

The arrests come as the police intensify operations in the parish to target wanted persons, guns and drugs.

Last week, a police-military operation in sections of the parish resulted in the seizure of over 2,000 pounds of ganja, which the police called a major bent in the drugs-for-gun trade in St Elizabeth.

