Wed | Sep 20, 2023

Three nabbed by St Elizabeth police in stolen car

Published:Wednesday | September 20, 2023 | 5:44 PM
They remain in custody.

Three persons were today arrested following the recovery of a stolen car by the St Elizabeth police.

They were nabbed during a special operation along the Oxford main road. 

The arrests come as the police intensify operations in the parish to target wanted persons, guns and drugs. 

Last week, a police-military operation in sections of the parish resulted in the seizure of over 2,000 pounds of ganja, which the police called a major bent in the drugs-for-gun trade in St Elizabeth.

