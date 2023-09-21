Corporate Hands | Discovery Bauxite/UWI Marine Laboratory in joint beach clean-up project

Discovery Bauxite employees teamed up with the UWI Marine Laboratory, based in Discovery Bay, to lead a major beach clean-up project at the Old Folly community beach in St Ann that netted 245 kilograms of plastic bottles and general debris from the beach and underwater on International Coastal Clean-Up Day, September 16. Here, bauxite employees (from left) Adrian Samuel, Claudy-Ann Forbes, Milford Flynn, and Chaise Campbell pause to examine the result of their efforts during the morning’s activities.