Corporate Hands | STATHS football team gets back-to-school supplies from JN Money

Students from the St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) were outfitted with backpacks and stationery from JN Money, the largest Caribbean-owned remittance brand, through a partnership with one of its agents, remittance services company The Service Pharm. The handover took place at the STATHS library on September 6. Sasha-Kaye McCalla, marketing specialist at JN Money, shares a photo moment with some members of of the football team and principal of the institution, Dr Worrell Hibbert (right), after the donation.