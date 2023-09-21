Thu | Sep 21, 2023

Corporate Hands | STATHS football team gets back-to-school supplies from JN Money

Published:Thursday | September 21, 2023 | 12:06 AM
Students from the St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) were outfitted with backpacks and stationery from JN Money, the largest Caribbean-owned remittance brand, through a partnership with one of its agents, remittance services company The Service Pharm
Contributed
Students from the St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) were outfitted with backpacks and stationery from JN Money, the largest Caribbean-owned remittance brand, through a partnership with one of its agents, remittance services company The Service Pharm. The handover took place at the STATHS library on September 6. Sasha-Kaye McCalla, marketing specialist at JN Money, shares a photo moment with some members of of the football team and principal of the institution, Dr Worrell Hibbert (right), after the donation.