Corporate Hands | Sutherland Jamaica gives 12 catheters to JKKF

Sutherland Jamaica provided over 12 catheters valued at $250,000 to the Jamaica Kidney Kids Foundation (JKKF) to support dialysis treatment for children with kidney disease. The contribution is through the company’s Sutherland Difference programme that supports employees who have a passion for charity and want to make a difference. Sharing in the moment are (from left) Claude Duncan, country head, Sutherland Jamaica; Kaci Gardner; William Tavares-Finson, board member, JKKF; and Shenreka Masters, manager, JKKF, at JKKF’s office on Carvalho Drive, Kingston, on May 3.