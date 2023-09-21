Corporate Hands | VM Foundation gives back $7m through Scholars Programme

The VM Foundation continues to make great strides in fulfilling its mission of transforming lives through education and youth empowerment, by successfully disbursing a record sum of over $7 million to secondary and tertiary scholars through the VM Foundation Scholars Programme. The VM Foundation tertiary scholarship awardees from the Surrey region are all smiles as they share a moment with the camera lens following the Scholars Programme awards ceremony on Wednesday, September 13, at the VM Building Society Half-Way Tree location.