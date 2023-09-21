Thu | Sep 21, 2023

Corporate Hands | VM Foundation gives back $7m through Scholars Programme

Published:Thursday | September 21, 2023 | 12:05 AM
The VM Foundation continues to make great strides in fulfilling its mission of transforming lives through education and youth empowerment, by successfully disbursing a record sum of over $7 million to secondary and tertiary scholars through the VM Foundati
Contributed
The VM Foundation continues to make great strides in fulfilling its mission of transforming lives through education and youth empowerment, by successfully disbursing a record sum of over $7 million to secondary and tertiary scholars through the VM Foundation Scholars Programme. The VM Foundation tertiary scholarship awardees from the Surrey region are all smiles as they share a moment with the camera lens following the Scholars Programme awards ceremony on Wednesday, September 13, at the VM Building Society Half-Way Tree location.