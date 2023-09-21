Integrity Commission director shot in agency’s car park

A director of the anti-corruption body Integrity Commission was this morning shot in a gun attack.

The attack occurred in the car park of the agency's offices in New Kingston, St Andrew.

The commission's executive director Greg Christie confirmed the development to The Gleaner.

He declined to give any further details.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.