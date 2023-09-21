Jamaica rocked by 5.0 magnitude earthquake

At approximately 7:30 pm, Jamaica was rocked by a 5.0 magnitude earthquake. It was reportedly felt right across the island. Cuba and sections of the United States also reported feeling the impact.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.