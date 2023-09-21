Man pleads guilty to stealing plantains and bananas from school farm

A St Catherine man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to stealing bunches of plantains and bananas from the farm at Guys Hill High School.

Garfield Griffiths, also known as 'Lickle Dread', will be sentenced for praedial larceny in the St Catherine Parish Court on November 15.

He was further remanded.

Facts are that about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 17, Griffiths was seen on the school's farm and the police were called.

Upon arrival, he was held with bunches of plantains and bananas and he was arrested.

He was later charged.

- Rasbert Turner

