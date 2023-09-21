Opposition shocked by attack on Integrity Commission director, wants increased security

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is calling for increased security for members of the Integrity Commission arising from this morning's gun attack on a director of the agency.

He was shot in the car park of the anti-corruption entity, which is located in New Kingston in St Andrew.

The PNP says it is deeply concerned and shocked by the incident.

It is calling for a swift and thorough investigation into the matter.

“It is of utmost importance that transparency and accountability are maintained in our government and any threats to the work of the commission must be taken seriously,” charged the PNP.

“We emphasise our unwavering commitment to ensuring that the work of the Integrity Commission continues unhindered, free from any threats or intimidation. We believe that all of Jamaica stands united in support of upholding the principles of integrity and accountability within our government,” the party added.

