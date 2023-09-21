PM strongly condemns gun attack on Integrity Commission director

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has strongly condemned this morning's gun attack on a director of the Integrity Commission.

The employee of the anti-corruption body was shot while in the car park of the agency's offices in New Kingston in St Andrew.

Holness has described the act of violence as shocking and appalling.

In a statement, he said the Government is deeply concerned about this incident and that its thoughts and prayers are with the injured director and their family at this time.

“The Integrity Commission plays a crucial role in upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity within our nation. Any act of violence directed at individuals serving in such critical roles is an affront to the values that our democracy stands for,” said Holness.

“The Government has full confidence in the law enforcement agencies' ability to swiftly investigate this matter and bring those responsible to justice. We urge the public to cooperate with the authorities in their efforts to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation,” he added.

The prime minister said that violence has no place in the society and that citizens must work together to promote a culture of respect, dialogue, and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

“Such incidents should not deter those committed to serving our nation with honesty and integrity.”

Holness said the Government remains committed to supporting the work of the Integrity Commission and will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of its staff.

“We call for all Jamaicans to stand united against violence and to continue working together for a brighter and more prosperous future for our beloved country.”

