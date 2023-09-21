Update | Gunmen stole briefcase of injured Integrity Commission director

Efforts are under way by the police to apprehend the gunmen who attacked a director of the Integrity Commission this morning and stole a briefcase he was carrying.

The incident is being probed by detectives attached to the St Andrew Central Division.

Reports are that about 11 a.m., the director was in the process of exiting his vehicle in the car park of the anti-corruption agency, which is located in New Kingston, when he was held up by gunmen on a motorcycle who demanded his briefcase.

He reportedly refused and was shot in the hand and his briefcase taken.

He is currently being treated at hospital.

The police say more information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

