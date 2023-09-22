Cabbie accused of breaking into car at gas station and stealing money to seek bail

A bail application is to be made on October 11 in the St Catherine Parish Court for a 30-year-old taxi operator accused of breaking into a parked car at a gas station and stealing money.

Andre McIntosh, who is from Greenvale district in Manchester, was further remanded when he appeared in court today.

Allegations are that on August 18, the complainant conducted business in Constant Spring, St Andrew where he collected a sum of money and then placed it inside his vehicle.

He then travelled to Ferry in St Catherine where he parked his car at a gas station and went to conduct business.

On his return, he discovered that his car was broken into and that his money was missing.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He subsequently made a report to the police.

Following an investigation, McIntosh was arrested and later charged with larceny.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.