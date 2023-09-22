Dancehall producer Shab Don to go on trial November 20 for triple murder

Music producer Linval 'Shab Don' Thompson Jr and his co-accused, Tajay Clark, are scheduled to return to the St James Circuit Court on November 20 for trial in connection with a triple murder which took place last year.

The trial date was scheduled yesterday when both men appeared in court for a plea and case management hearing. They were subsequently remanded.

The accused men are charged for the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Chadwell Frazer, otherwise called 'Bomb Brain' or 'Chad'; 24-year-old Chamario 'Chippy' Calvin; and 26-year-old Toniann 'Too Fly' Reid.

The men were shot dead at a birthday party on Marl Road in Rose Heights, St James, on May 25.

Thompson was arrested by police in June during a targeted operation in the St Catherine South police division.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In the meantime, Thompson is also before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on a bribery charge.

In that case, he is accused of offering $2 million to a policeman to remove an illegal firearm from his motor car before it was searched by the police.

Thompson, who was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in relation to the illegal weapon, was, freed of the gun charges last April.

Attorney-at-law Tom Tavares Finson is representing Thompson, while Carlton Coleman is representing Clarke.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.