Police sergeant gets 19-year prison sentence for raping teenage girl

A police sergeant who was convicted for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2019 was this morning sentenced to 19 years and three months in prison.

Christopher Bennett, who was stationed at the Denham Town Police Station in West Kingston, was sentenced by Justice Leighton Pusey in the Home Circuit Court.

The married 37-year-old law enforcer who had served the police force for 15 years looked utterly dejected as he struggled to stand after the judge announced the sentence.

Bennett, at the time of the incident, was the head of the Denham Town Community, Safety and Security Branch and the complainant was being counselled by members of his team.

During the trial, it was outlined that on June 17, 2019, the policeman offered the complainant a ride from the station and took her to the Palisadoes main road in East Kingston, where he sexually assaulted her.

A Report was later made to the police and, after a probe, Bennett was arrested and charged.

Following, the sentencing, King's Counsel Peter Champagnie applied for bail pending appeal but it was denied.

- Tanesha Mundle

