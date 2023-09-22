Sewer line replacement to disrupt MoBay traffic, create dust and noise

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that the replacement of a sewer pipeline that runs along Long Lane in Montego Bay, St James, will continue this weekend, causing disruption to traffic flow.

The work is set to take place from 7 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday.

The NWC says during this period, pedestrians should be cautious when using the area and motorists should use alternative routes as some roads will be closed to vehicular traffic.

The roads to be closed are:

Long Lane

Union Street, between Harbour Street and Long Lane

Market Street, between Harbour Street, Long Lane and Strand street

Corner Lane

The NWC is also advising that the work will cause a dust and noise nuisance.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The NWC says it apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and urges patience and understanding.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.