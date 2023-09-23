Extraction fans being sourced for restoration project at Sav-la-Mar market

WESTERN BUREAU:

MAYOR of Savanna-la-Mar Bertel Moore said that the acquisition of heat extraction fans has pushed the timeline for the completion of phase one of the restoration of the Savanna-la-Mar Market in Westmoreland closer to the end of this year.

This delay is expected to extend the project timeline closure towards the end of November, but should be ready to meet the Yuletide season in December.

During a recent conversation with The Gleaner, Moore presented a timeline pertaining to the current rehabilitation market project.

“Work is in progress, but extractor fans are required and the contractor said they will not arrive until October,” Moore stated.

According to him, once these items that are being sourced overseas are obtained and installed, this phase of the project will be complete, and vendors will be able to re-occupy the space.

“All necessary work for this phase has been completed; only the installation of the extractor fans remains,” he said.

Moore revealled that the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation has received an allocation of $19 million from the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development for the rehabilitation of the market’s initial phase.

The porous condition of the Savanna-la-Mar Market was exposed when vendors resisted the police and municipal authorities’ efforts last year to remove them from the streets and into the market as part of a public order reset designed to reclaim the streets of the parish capital.

The vendors who were being evicted from Great George Street cited the unsanitary state of the market, the unclean public restrooms, and the collapsing roof.

Under the direction of Senior Superintendent Wayne Josephs, the Westmoreland Police, in collaboration with members of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce and Industry repaired the market’s roof to ensure that vendors could conduct their businesses in comfort.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie, who has portfolio responsibility for municipal markets across the country, acknowledged nine months ago that the Savanna-la-Mar Market in Westmoreland requires extensive rehabilitation.

He praised the efforts of the police and commercial community, which resulted in some repairs to the market.

The minister urged vendors and residents who utilise the facility to remain patient as the government works to improve conditions, noting that the Savanna-la-Mar Market will require extensive renovations and that the work will be completed in phases.