Gunmen posing as police kill three people, including brothers

KINGSTON, Jamaica:

Jamaica police today said gunmen, posing as police officers, shot and killed three people, including two brothers, in St. Andrew.

They identified the victims as 28-year-old mason Alex Orlando Ricketts; 31-year-old Nava ‘Fatta’ Ricketts, also a mason; and Ricardo Dwight Henry, otherwise called ‘Rasta’, a 48-year-old delivery man. Henry is reported to be a cousin to the brothers.

Police said that during the early hours of Saturday, at least three gunmen with rifles and posing as police officers entered the premises and took the three men from their dwelling.

They were led at gunpoint to another dwelling on the premises, where they opened gunfire, hitting all three men in the upper body and killing them on the spot.

The gunmen then made their escape on foot in the area.

Jamaica recorded 1,498 murders last year, and so far this year, the authorities have registered more than 1,008 killings.