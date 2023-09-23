JFJ wants review of Christie's continued tenure at the Integrity Commission

Human rights lobby group, Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) is calling for the commissioners of the Integrity Commission to assess whether Greg Christie should be fired as executive director following his controversial comments on Thursday.

Following a gun attack on Thursday on a director of the Integrity Commission, Christie appeared to blame the Government for the incident.

Asked by journalists for his reaction to the shooting, Christie stated, "You should ask the government that.... Ask them what that means."

The Integrity Commission sought to clarify that its executive director was not conveying any blame on the Government for the event, but noted that there were a number of security-related issues that it has been in communication with the Government about.

In a media release on Saturday JFJ said the "refusal of the Integrity Commission to sufficiently acknowledge the potentially dangerous inferences of the comment and offer an apology cognizant of the implications of the comments may undermine public trust and the work of the Commission."

JFJ said while it was not calling for Christie's resignation, the commissioners should move decisively assess whether the executive director's leadership remains tenable and whether public trust in the institution has been undermined, and be so guided in determining whether Christie should continue.

"If in their assessment, the executive director remains, then an acknowledgement of the potential harm of the director's comments is warranted and should be forthcoming. If they assess the executive director's leadership is untenable, then they should follow due process, in keeping with the provisions of the Integrity Commission Act, where the Commission recommends termination of appointment," JFJ stated.

Director of Corruption Prevention at the Integrity Commission, Ryan Evans, was on Thursday hospitalised after he was shot and wounded in the car park at the Commission's offices in New Kingston.

He was shot in the arm and a briefcase in his possession was stolen by his attackers.

The police have believe robbery was the motive for the attack.

