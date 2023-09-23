Lawyer requests Portmore station diary to clear client

Attorney-at-law Denise Hinson has requested that the St. Catherine Parish Court summon the Portmore Police Station to turn over a station diary to ascertain the correct time of a client’s arrest.

Daley is representing Wentworth Hall, who has been charged with possessing ganja and unlawful possession of property, which was mentioned during Friday’s court session.

The police were expected to present video footage to the court on Friday, as a directive of the judge who had heard the case previously.

The court was, however, advised on Friday that the camera system at the Portmore Police Station has been out of commission since 2017.

According to Hinson, it is strange, as, in May, the police promised to furnish the evidence.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Parish Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle postponed the matter until January 15, next year, for the exhibits to be presented.

Allegations are that on March 11, police personnel allegedly caught the accused with a bag near the cells at the rear of the Portmore Police Station.

The bag was retrieved and searched, and a quantity of vegetable matter resembling ganja, along with six cellular phones found in it.

Hall was subsequently arrested and charged. He has made several court appearances and maintains his innocence.