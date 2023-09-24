St Mary labourer charged for attempted murder of teenage girl

A 39-year-old St Mary man has been charged for the attempted murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed several times last week Tuesday.

He is Oraine Samuels, otherwise called 'Bella', a labourer of Bariffe Hall.

The Port Maria police say about 1:00 p.m., the child was walking along a track when Samuels pounced upon her, offering to show her something on his phone.

The child refused and was stabbed several times.

She was discovered by residents and assisted to hospital where she was treated.

Samuels was arrested by residents and handed over to the police where he was charged.

