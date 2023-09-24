Taxi operator killed in Old Harbour

The Old Harbour police in St Catherine are searching for two suspects who reportedly shot and killed a taxi operator on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Lambert Simpson, otherwise called 'Algie', 51 years old, of Lennonville Road, Old Harbour.

It is reported that Simpson had just driven home in his Toyota Probox motor car about 10:30 p.m., when he was pounced upon by men who brandished guns and shot him repeatedly.

His attackers then stole his vehicle, which was later found abandoned nearby.

The police were summoned and Simpson was found in his yard with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was subsequently rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital, where was pronounced dead.

The police are yet to establish a motive for the killing.

- Rasbert Turner

