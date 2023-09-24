‘Teecha’ charged with several offences, including murder

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Davis, otherwise called 'Teecha' and 'Chris', of West Abbey Place, Cumberland, St Catherine, has been charged for the September 9 murder of 33-year-old Damian Clarke in the community.

Davis is charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, possession of prohibited weapon, and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

The Portmore police say about 8:45 p.m., Clarke was about to enter his yard when he was pounced upon by two men who open gunfire, killing him.

On September 19, Davis was apprehended and subsequently charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

The police say a court date for him is being finalised.

