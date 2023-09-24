Three shot, two fatally, in Grants Pen

Two men were shot and killed and another injured about 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, in Grants Pen, St Andrew.

The men were reportedly at a construction site along Shortwood Lane when a car approached with men aboard, who opened fire.

Residents say they are fearful this is start of even more violence in the community.

This incident follows Saturday's shooting incident in the community in which David Clarke, the brother of dancehall entertainer Jahshii, was killed.

- Andre Williams

