Clansman Gang Trial | Convicted gang leader Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan tells court he has a lot more to say

Convicted leader of the One Don Gang, Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, has told the Home Circuit Court that he has a lot more to say despite speaking for more than 10 minutes on Monday, as he sought a lenient sentence.

Bryan was found guilty of being the leader of a criminal organisation and of seven counts of facilitating the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation.

On Monday morning, he quoted Bible scriptures from Psalms and Isaiah as he proclaimed his innocence and argued that the two ex-gangsters who testified against him lied.

"Time is now, the truth shall be known," said Bryan.

He also claimed that he was being unfairly viewed in a negative light.

Presiding judge, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, had to intervene as Bryan delivered his lengthy speech, stating that Bryan would be allowed to continue speaking after attorneys representing his co-convicts completed their pleas in mitigation.

During the afternoon session, Blackman indicated that the rest of his statement would require more than 10 minutes and as a result opted to further delay his address to the court.

Bryan gave the indication after Sykes enquired whether he could wrap up his address in 10 minutes, as the session was slated to end at 4 p.m.

The sentencing hearing continues on Tuesday and is expected to last a little over two weeks.

- Tanesha Mundle

