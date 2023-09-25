Clansman-One Don Gang sentencing set for today

The highly-anticipated sentencing of the Clansman-One Don Gang leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan and 14 other gang members is set for today in the Home Circuit Court.

Bryan was found guilty of being a leader of a criminal organization while the other gangsters including, Stephanie 'Muma' Cole-Christie, a so-called pastor from St Thomas, were found guilty of being a member of the St Catherine-based gang.

The charge for leadership of a criminal organisation attracts a maximum sentence of 30 years while gang membership and facilitating gang activities both have a maximum of 20 years.

The judge also has the power under the anti-gang legislation to order at least two consecutive sentences.

The others convicted of being a member of a criminal organisation are:

* Jermaine Robinson

* Roel Taylor

* Joseph McDermott

* Jahzeal Blake

* Brian Morris

* Ted Prince

* Andre Golding

* Bryan's cousins, Tomrick Taylor

* Dylon McLean

* Michael Whitely

* Lamar Simpson

* Tareek James

* Fabian Johnson

Thirty-three defendants were initially hauled before the court, 17 were freed and one was killed.

Of the 17 who were freed, five of them were previously conceded by the prosecution following the no-case submission by the defence.

But for those who made it to the end, some were found not guilty because the evidence was insufficient while others escaped conviction after the counts on which they were charged failed.

