Diary of the Ghetto Priest | Ruby – a rush on tickets

Last night I attended rehearsal at Holy Innocents Monastery Hero Circle and there they were! Some 50 or more members of the production team, singers, dancers, actors, full of excitement and energy. They range from kids to adults, filled with joy and rich with talent.

This is marvelous to see, for one generation to the next, pouring themselves out in service of the least of our brothers and sisters and giving so generously their talent and time. Some of them with their parents watching and listening to the rehearsal must have been surprised by the endurance and enthusiasm of their kids. The recent rehearsasl go as late as 11 p.m. This has been going on for the last three rehearsals.

It will be a rich production with the texture of talent from eight years to old age. The costumes are fashionable, full of vivacity and style, depicting the modern Jamaican ghetto.

I really am moved by the artistic gifts of my fellow Jamaicans. This is the legacy of Rex Nettleford, Miss Lou, Ranny Williams, Oliver Samuels, Bob Marley and others. These gifted people have provided Jamaican culture with music, composition, and dramatic talent which has delighted our nation and indeed the whole wide world.

Here they are now, practising long hours for Ruby. They will take us into the future as a cultured, dynamic young nation. I am honoured to have a production team that is exceptional with their artistic gifts, who bring Christian values, in Jamaican styles. There are also kind people who offer their material gifts as well as finances. I am proud to be Jamaican.

Among the questions asked by costumers is “Why is it only for one week?” The answer is that the National Arena is booked by others.

Also asked is “When are the shows?” The answer is September 27 to September 29 at 10 a.m.; September 30 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and October 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In addition, “How can I get more information?” That can be had at M.O.P. Hotline: (876) 948-6173/0287 or 806-1176/533-1967 or 488-4377/544-5536 or email: mopmusicministry@missionariesofthepoor.org.

I pray that the Fr. Ho Lung and friends and the production team of Ruby will be a source of pleasure and inspiration to worship Christ and to care for the people of our island.