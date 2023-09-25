Houses damaged by landslides in Portland, schools closed

At least two houses were damaged by landslides and several roads were rendered impassable due to torrential rainfall in Portland.

At the same time, flooded roads have resulted in the suspension of classes at several schools including Titchfield High, Norwich Primary, Port Antonio Primary, Portland High, and Port Antonio High.

The heavy downpour, which started shortly after 11:30 Sunday night, continued for more than eight hours, causing damage to the already fragile road network in sections of the parish.

The main thoroughfare in the vicinity of the popular Coronation Bakery is inundated, forcing motorists and pedestrians to use a secondary roadway known as Back Road in the vicinity of Boundbrook Primary School to access Port Antonio.

Additionally, the main roadway near CC Bakery and the old marina is also flooded and motorists are advised to use the alternative route through Free School and Halls Avenue via Boundbrook Road.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, higgler Brian Rose is now seeking a place of safety after his two-bedroom house was damaged by a landslide on Monday.

Rose told The Gleaner that he was asleep and was awoken by a strange sound and he went to investigate.

“Mi discover say di landslide come dung and lick out a part of the house and water and mud was coming in. Mi jus tek way mi self,” said Rose.

“Mi did really frighten, so mi run lef clothes, money, food, and cigarette. Life more important right now. Mi nuh know weh mi a go sleep and all a mi clothes dem wet up,” he continued.

And a massive landslide ripped apart a section of a house in Dolphin Bay, in the vicinity of Bay View Villas on Monday.

As a result of that landslide, the roadway has been reduced to single-lane traffic and motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

- Gareth Davis Snr

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.