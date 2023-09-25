JLP supporters in South Trelawny want back Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters today staged a demonstration in Albert Town to register their backing of former Member of Parliament for Trelawny Southern Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert who resigned last week amid a ruling by the Integrity Commission that she be charged for allegedly making false statements on her statutory declarations.

The charges concern her declarations from 2015 to 2021 and her failure to declare a $6 million vehicle.

Dalrymple-Philibert also stepped aside as Speaker of the House.

The JLP supporters insisted that she did good work in the constituency and want her to remain.

Among the demonstrators was Mayor of Falmouth Collen Gager who said Dalrymple-Philibert has his full support and that the JLP will work to retain the seat.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"We are saying this constituency is not up for grabs. We are saying to 'Mama D' at this time, come back. You have strong councillors and a strong management team," said Gager.

He urged Dalrymple-Philibert to return and continue serving constituents, citing various projects including the repair of the bridge in the Troy community.

"We are appealing publicly and saying you can step down from the Speaker of the House, but stay as our Member of Parliament because all of us love you and you have done us no harm," said Gager.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with The Gleaner, he said he would not be going after the seat.

“I have no interest in becoming the Member of Parliament,” Gager said.

Gager has been councillor for the Wardop Division since 2003 and mayor for the last two terms.

“I have been one of the most successful mayors, I love the people of my division. I have plans to further my legacy as mayor so this little bump in the road is something the JLP can ride over without me putting my hat in the ring.”

Local government elections are due by February 2024 and that is where Gager is focused.

“I have enjoyed working with Minister McKenzie [Minister of Local Government] and I intend to continue serving in my present role,” Gager said.

- Christopher Thomas and Leon Jackson

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.