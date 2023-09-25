Judge reinstates bail for 'Beachy Stout' murder case co-accused

Oscar Barnes, the co-defendant in Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald's murder case, today had his bail reinstated as a second attempt is made to get the trial under way.

Barnes was all smiles with his wife in the courtyard of the Supreme Court in downtown, Kingston.

The 33-year-old St Mary tiler, who married his American beloved recently at a private ceremony, had his bail revoked when he turned up last Monday for the start of the trial in the Home Circuit Court.

Barnes' wife was observed crying when he was remanded.

His attorney Ernest Davis last week made an application for the presiding judge Justice Chester Stamp to reconsider his decision to revoke Barnes' bail.

Among other things, he argued his client got married and that he has been unable to spend “even a second” with his new wife.

Today, the judge upheld the submission and reinstated Barnes' bail.

A new seven-member jury was also empanelled.

The trial is set to start tomorrow.

Barnes is jointly charged with McDonald for the July 2020 murder of the businessman's second wife Tonia Hamilton-McDonald.

Tonia's partially burnt body was found with the throat slashed beside her burnt car along the Sherwood Forest main road.

- Andre Williams

