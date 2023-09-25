Lifeguard offered $600,000 bail in brother’s death

WESTERN BUREAU:

Dailando Bailey, the 24-year-old St James-based lifeguard who is charged with murder in relation to the strangling death of his brother Oshaine Bailey on September 12, was offered bail in the sum of $600,000 during his first appearance in the St James Parish Court last Wednesday.

Bailey, who is represented by attorney Henry McCurdy, got the bail offer following a successful bail application on his behalf before presiding Parish Judge Sasha-Marie Ashley.

During the application, McCurdy advised the court that his client had acted in self-defence during a fight between the brothers and that, after the incident, the defendant immediately went to the police.

“He is very suitable for bail, as he went to the police and told the police what happened, and the police were taken to the house. Up to this day he maintains the same thing, [that] the deceased jumped at him and he tried to defend himself,” McCurdy said regarding Bailey.

“All he (Bailey) did was to hold him and he held him too tightly. It is a very sad situation…his family are willing to assist him with counselling,” McCurdy added.

The court was also told that the prosecution’s case file for Bailey’s case is currently incomplete as there are several documents outstanding, including the post-mortem report.

Following further consultations with the prosecution, Ashley offered bail to Bailey in the sum of $600,000 with two sureties. As a condition of his bail, he is to report to the police twice a week, as well as surrender his travel documents.

A stop-order is also to be put in effect at all ports to prevent Bailey from leaving the country. He was also ordered to submit his fingerprints to the police.

Bailey’s matter is set for mention on November 30, at which time it is expected that the post-mortem will be completed and added to the case file.

According to reports from the Mt Salem police in St James, about 12:45 p.m. on September 12, the Bailey brothers were at home in Catherine Mount district in the parish when they got into an argument over bills.

The quarrel escalated into a physical fight, during which Dailando reportedly choked his brother until he became unresponsive. Oshaine, who was 30, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Bailey reported the incident to the police, and following a question-and-answer session he was formally arrested and charged.