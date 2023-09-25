Man fatally shot by police in Westmoreland

A man was fatally shot during an alleged police confrontation in Westmoreland on Sunday.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Randol Reid, otherwise called 'Pecos', of Ancho district in Whithorn in the parish.

The police say the incident occurred along the Whithorn main road.

They say a Luger Glock pistol with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized at the scene during the incident.

The police's Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau and the Independent Commission of Investigations are both investigating the incident.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.