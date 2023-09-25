NWA addressing flooding, landslides from heavy rains

Teams from the National Works Agency (NWA) are now responding to incidents in St Catherine, St Mary, and Portland following heavy rainfall across sections of Jamaica.

In St Catherine, the Tulloch to Zion Hill corridor was impacted by debris resulting from landslides and fallen trees.

The corridor has now been reopened to single-lane traffic flow.

A similar situation exists in St Mary, along the Richmond to Kendal corridor, where one lane has also been cleared to allow for free passage after being blocked by fallen trees.

Impacted also is the Fair Prospect to Folly Main Road in Portland, which is currently reduced to single-lane traffic due to land slippage.

There are also unofficial reports of flooding in other areas across the island.

The agency is advising persons to exercise extreme caution and to avoid flooded roadways as they risk exposing themselves to grave danger.

