Portland man arrested following gun seizure

A Portland man has been arrested after a loaded gun was found under a mattress inside his bedroom.

The Glock 23 pistol with thirteen .40 rounds of ammunition was discovered during an operation in Shrewsbury district on Sunday, September 24.

Reports from the Hope Bay police are that about midday, lawmen carried out an operation at the above-mentioned location occupied by a man.

The premise was searched and the firearm and ammunition were seized under a mattress in his bedroom.

He was arrested and taken into custody pending further investigations.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.