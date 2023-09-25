Senior fireman gets October 3 committal hearing date for sexual offence charges

WESTERN BUREAU:

The St James Parish Court has set October 3 as the committal hearing date for Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) Assistant Commissioner Floyd McLean, who stands accused of sexually molesting a 14-year-old girl who was volunteering at the Montego Bay Fire Department.

McLean, who is charged with attempted rape and sexual touching in relation to that incident, was given the new court date and had his bail extended when he appeared before presiding Judge Theresa Fowler on Friday.

The committal hearing will be held to determine whether McLean’s case will be transferred to the St James Circuit Court for him to stand trial.

During Friday’s brief court sitting, it was disclosed that the prosecution has served bundles of documents to McLean’s lawyer, Kevon Johnson. However, the prosecution noted that it would be requesting additional time to have further discussions with Johnson on the next steps to be taken in furthering the matter.

Following that update to the court, McLean subsequently had his $400,000 bail extended until October 3.

McLean, who is in charge of the JFB’s Region Four division, was arrested on August 15 this year and was formally charged one day later. He was arrested after the complainant made a report to the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

The teenager was on summer voluntary service at the fire department in Montego Bay when she was allegedly molested by McLean on July 20. She reported the matter to relatives, who in turn contacted the police, and McLean was subsequently arrested.

At the time of the alleged incident, McLean had been a long-serving and highly decorated member of the JFB, which he joined in 1990, and had been promoted to senior management in 2020.

During his years of service, McLean has worn many hats and has carried out several assignments, to include senior manager area officer; divisional commander; fleet manager; fire safety practitioner; fire investigator (structural, arson, bush); fire suppression operative and policy development team member, among others.

McLean first appeared in court in relation to the allegations against him on August 17, at which time he was offered bail in the sum of $400,000 with two sureties and ordered to surrender his travel documents to the police.

