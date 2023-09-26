Clansman Gang Trial | Andre 'Blackman' Bryan admits co-convicts committed crimes on his orders

Declaring that he is the one and only leader of the One Don faction of the Clansman Gang, Andre 'Blackman' Bryan this morning told the judge that his cronies should have been pardoned as they were acting on his orders when they committed violent acts.

“The truth must be told. I give orders. They were all under the influence, same too the two witnesses who got pardoned. I don't know who pardoned them,” Bryan said after he was given another opportunity to address the court.

“By precept, all of them should have been pardoned and you take me in account,” Bryan said.

Amid his ramblings, which were punctuated by scriptures, Bryan made the startling admission during a sentencing hearing in the Home Circuit Court where he and 13 others are to be sentenced by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

The gang leader, who is sporting a short Rastafarian hairstyle, had insisted on addressing the court despite his lawyer's objection and was given only 10 minutes by the judge to complete his statement, which was interrupted the previous day.

Bryan's address came after the pleas in mitigation were completed for the last three convicts.

The sentencing hearing was then adjourned to Monday when the judge will start handing down the sentences.

- Tanesha Mundle

