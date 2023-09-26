Family and friends of dancehall artiste 'Medikk' stage protest

Family and friends of missing dancehall artiste Stephanie 'Medikk' Williams are protesting outside the Constant Spring police station in St Andrew as they seek to get the investigation fast-tracked.

The protestors are also demanding an update from the police on their investigations.

Williams has been missing since August 24.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that Williams, who is from Mayfair, Red Hills Road in St Andrew, left home and has not been seen since.

Medikk is a well-known performer on the dancehall scene, best known for her songs Boss Level with Jahvillani and Like Wah.

She is also a businesswoman who manufactures and distributes natural hair and skin care products, under the brand name Rheborn Holistic.

