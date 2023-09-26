Former policeman Linton Berry dies after release from prison this year

Former district Constable and garage operator, 71-year-old Linton Berry, who was released on June 16 after serving 31 years in prison for murder, has died.

Relatives said Berry, who had been ailing from he was in prison, died this morning.

Berry came to national attention in 1987 when he was arrested and charged with the murder of his former lover, 36-year-old Paulette Ziadie.

Berry had said on the day of his release that he was happy to be out but expressed regret that many of his friends had died while he was incarcerated.

He said then that he was looking forward to spending quality time with close family members and friends. He was noted for his role in helping to make life easier for other inmates.

He issued an apology to the relatives of the deceased on his release from prison but he said then that he maintained his innocence. He said the deceased grabbed his firearm and it went off accidentally hitting her.

Berry was involved in legal battles in the Supreme Court with the prison authority over poor treatment.

Attorney-at-law Zara Lewis who was representing Berry in his civil suits described him as a fighter.

“He was a man who was not content to give up without a fight even as he battles his own illnesses,” says Lewis.

Berry is survived by his son Jason and other relatives.

-Barbara Gayle

