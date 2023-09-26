Growth & Jobs | Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances sets sights on expanding global footprint, product portfolio

CARIBBEAN FLAVOURS and Fragrances Limited (CFF), a premier supplier of quality flavours and fragrances, held its 10th annual general meeting on September 18, where it reported strategic plans for the future and revenue of $772.23 million, representing an increase of 21.09 per cent, or $134.515 million, in comparison to the previous period 2021.

Held at the Terra Nova All Suite Hotel, the company reported a 47 per cent year-over-year growth in export revenue and recorded a 16.90 per cent or growth in its gross profit by 16.90 per cent or $229.01 million. CFF’s asset base grew by 4.43 per cent to $757.45 million and saw an increase in shareholders equity by 7.48 per cent, $563.85 million. The 2022 financial year has set a great foundation for the upcoming financial year, and set the base for the continued overall expansion of the company.

Ian Kelly, group chief financial officer at Derrimon Trading Company Ltd, spoke on the company’s financial results, stating, “It was a very good performance. We recorded top-line growth of our revenue and gross profit, which demonstrates that we are profitably deepening our export footprints in current and new markets and making strategic investments for the future. We continue to plan for new markets and we hope that the Safe Quality Foods (SQF) recertification will allow us to deepen our footprint across the Caribbean and internationally.”

As a company with world-class performance standards, CFF launched three new products in the first half of the 2023 financial year and continues to retool and further upgrade its manufacturing plant, thereby increasing capacity and automation of some of the manual processes. The SQF recertification allows for further innovation and the implementation of new initiatives and programmes tailored for small and medium-size businesses in the manufacturing sector.

Looking ahead, CFF remains focused on developing new products from its state-of-the-art laboratory while sustaining its strong export efforts in 2023. In collaboration with its holding company, Derrimon Trading Company Ltd, CFF is actively exploring opportunities to export cordials and other products to New York. As Derrimon continues its ongoing expansion of the Delect brand, and other associated brands, CFF is well prepared to provide supply support.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The future is bright for CFF. We have quite a few things in the pipeline and, once those come through, we expect to have a significant breakthrough in several of our areas – flavours, fragrances and ingredients. We will continue to push with export and deeper penetrate the local market. We remain committed to quality, innovation, and strategic expansion, which will continue to drive success for CFF’s future,” explained Derrick Cottrell, managing director of CFF.