Growth & Jobs | Two-day job fair at labour ministry this Wednesday and Thursday

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) will host a two-day job fair at its North Street office on September 27 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Companies representing the transport, hotel, business process outsourcing, retail, fast-food, security, manufacturing, and financial sectors will be on hand to conduct interviews and hire workers in various fields.

Director of the Electronic Labour Exchange (ELE) at the ministry, Lyndon Ford, says that the MLSS stands ready to assist any employer who is seeking to recruit skilled workers.

“We are encouraging employers to also utilise our Labour Market Information System (LMIS) website ( lmis.gov.jm), in terms of posting job opportunities. It is a viable medium to showcase the vacancies that are available in their organisation,” Ford said.

The ELE director is urging persons seeking employment to visit lmis.gov.jm and create a jobseeker account and upload their résumé to register; or send résumé to customerservice@lmis.gov.jm. He also pointed out that individuals should take with them two hard copies of their résumé on the day, along with proof of qualifications, two references, National Insurance Scheme and Tax Registration Number cards, and two passport photographs.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Some of the individuals these organisations are looking to recruit are accountants, human resource administrators, cashiers, audit managers, restaurant cooks, clerical officers, store managers, warehouse officers, drivers, armed and unarmed security officers, baristas, auto mechanics, toll collectors, room attendants, and customer service representatives.

The mandate of the MLSS is to create an avenue where recruiters and jobseekers interact to generate employment and increase productivity

– JIS