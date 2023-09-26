Health Ministry appeals for blood donations to support dengue outbreak response

With an outbreak of dengue fever in Jamaica, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is encouraging voluntary blood donations as it anticipates an increase in the demand for blood and blood products.

The health ministry says this is likely should the outbreak intensify and cases progress to severe dengue.

The dengue virus has four different strains (DENV 1-4) and the source is the bite of an infected female Aedes aegypti mosquito.

While dengue is ordinarily a mild disease, in some instances it can advance to severe dengue.

This can cause organ failure, blood loss and severe fluid depletion that can lead to shock and death.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

To donate blood, members of the public must be between 17 and 60 and be in good health, with a body weight of more than 110 pounds.

Persons may visit hospitals to make donations.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.