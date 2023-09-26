Opposition against massive increase for senators

Opposition Senators are raising strong objection to the increase in the stipend paid to senators from $53,000 to $148,000 per meeting.

They are calling for a review of the increase.

The senators registered their opposition in a letter to the Clerk of the Houses of Parliament, Valrie Curtis, on Monday. The letter was shared with the media on Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Peter Bunting, said their concerns surround the size of the increase, its timing, and its "obvious insensitivity to the current national context".

"We firmly believe that such a significant increase in stipend for Senators is neither justifiable nor appropriate, particularly at a time when crucial issues affecting essential public servants - such as police officers, healthcare workers, and teachers - remain unresolved," Bunting said.

The Opposition senators said a substantial increase for senators appears out of touch with the realities faced by the rest of Jamaica.

"In the interest of preserving public trust and confidence, we urgently request a reconsideration of this decision. We propose that these funds be reallocated to areas where they can make a more immediate and positive impact on the lives of the citizens we all serve. We kindly ask you to convey our position to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service," their letter to Curtis stated.

