Sections of Tucker in Granville, St James under curfew

A curfew has been imposed in sections of Tucker, Granville, St James.

It began at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26 and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 28.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

NORTH: Along the Tucker main road, about 818 metres from Sabina's Sea Food Place, to the intersection with Chambers Drive.

EAST: Along Chambers Drive, about 1,152 metres from the intersection of the Tucker main road, to the Granville Police Station at the southern Boundary.

SOUTH: Continuing along Chambers Drive, about 667 metres from the Granville Police Station, to the intersection of the Fairfield main road.

WEST: Along the Fairfield main road, about 1,582 metres from the intersection of Chambers Drive, to the Sabina's Sea Food Place at Tucker main road.

During the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

