Update | No leads yet in St Catherine quadruple murder

The police say they are yet to establish a motive or get any leads regarding Tuesday morning's quadruple killing in Crawl in Riversdale, St Catherine.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent of Police, Stephanie Lindsay, said a mother and daughter, their household helper and her spouse, were killed in the incident.

They have been identified as Kerrian Higgins, Dorothy Higgins, Dianne Johnson and Kevin.

Lindsay told reporters the investigation is still at an early stage.

"They are picking up bits and pieces of information from whoever they can talk to and from what our intelligence community is telling us, but still we don't know. So they are following some lines of enquiry and looking at everything that they are getting now to see if we can be closer to what led to this attack and then who are the persons responsible," Lindsay said.

She said the mother had returned to the island recently because of a death in the family.

Lindsay said the children who were present in the home at the time of the incident are now in police custody and efforts are being made to identify relatives for them to stay with.

The children were not hurt.

