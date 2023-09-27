109 more teachers hired in public school system

Minister of Education Fayval Williams says an additional 109 teachers have been assigned to public schools for the 2023/24 academic year, bringing the total number of new teachers to 1,264.

This follows her September 13 announcement of the 1,155 teachers who were assigned.

“We're making every effort to ensure that teachers hired in the month of September and have submitted all of their information are paid during the month of September,” said Williams at Wednesday morning's post-Cabinet press conference.

In August, Williams announced that 854 teachers had resigned their posts, a doubling of the number in just over a week.

At the same time, she said Cabinet has approved US$30 million to support key areas of infrastructure and technology in schools.

She said that these are areas that need continued improvement and support to realise the full transformation and modernisation of the education sector.

The areas include the strengthening of school governance; infrastructure component for STEM and the visual and performing arts at the secondary level; information and communication technology support; and improvements in the early childhood and tertiary sectors.

- Kimone Francis

