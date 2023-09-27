'Beachy Stout' planned to disfigure face of wife's policeman lover - witness

Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald had reportedly ditched his plan to shoot and kill a policeman he claimed was having an affair with his wife and instead came up with a plan to disfigure the man's face.

One of the businessman's former employees had testified that McDonald had accused his wife Tonia of cheating with the lawman.

The witness testified that McDonald had also shown him nude pictures of his wife and her alleged lover together as well as one of them on a date.

After looking at the photos, the witness testified that McDonald had threatened to kill the policeman.

However, the witness said McDonald later told him that he was going to burn up the policeman instead, after accusing the policeman of reporting him for a threat.

The witness said the businessman sent him to purchase the corrosive substance and asked him to pour it on his (McDonald's) hands, but he was afraid and started trembling.

He said McDonald got upset and shouted at him using expletives. The witness said he couldn't remember whether he complied or if McDonald poured it himself.

However, he remembered that after the liquid was poured onto McDonald's left wrist, McDonald started flashing his hands and ordered him to get water to pour on his hand.

The witness said McDonald then told him that the corrosive substance was to "deal wid de police bwoy".

"Me caa shoot him again so me a go get somebody fi deal wid him face mek she and him live wid dem one anedda when me done deal wid fi har face too," he further testified.

The witness said when he heard he advised his ex-boss to just give her $10 million.

Asked what the money was for, the witness said he had heard them arguing one day about it in the supermarket but could not provide further details.

McDonald and his co-accused, Oscar Barnes, are on trial for the July 20, 2020 murder of his wife Tonia.

Tonia's partially burnt body was found with her throat slashed inside her car along a deserted road in Sherwood Forest in Portland.

- Tanesha Mundle

