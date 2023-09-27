Child perishes in fire, father hospitalised

A three-year-old boy was burnt to death and his father hospitalised in serious condition following a house fire in Portmore Gardens, St Catherine, last night.

It is reported that the infant identified as Cleon Williams and his father had gone to bed when neighbours saw a ball of fire coming from the back room they occupied about 11 p.m.

"We had to break down the door to get to pour water inside where the fire was coming from while we waited for the fire brigade," a family member told The Gleaner online.

The family member said the fire brigade arrived very quickly and put out what was left of the blaze.

The firemen then forced their way inside and saw the father lying by the door that was locked from the inside.

He was clutching his son in his arm.

Both appeared to be severely burnt.

A spokesman at the Waterford Fire Station said investigations will have to be conducted to determine the cause of the fire.

- Ruddy Mathison

